Upstart Holdings, Inc. (UPST) Stock Moves -0.08%: What You Should Know
Upstart Holdings, Inc. (UPST - Free Report) closed the latest trading day at $23.59, indicating a -0.08% change from the previous session's end. The stock's change was more than the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.41%. Meanwhile, the Dow experienced a drop of 0.12%, and the technology-dominated Nasdaq saw a decrease of 0.71%.
Shares of the company have depreciated by 2.76% over the course of the past month, underperforming the Computer and Technology sector's gain of 6.52% and the S&P 500's gain of 3.53%.
The investment community will be paying close attention to the earnings performance of Upstart Holdings, Inc. in its upcoming release. The company's earnings per share (EPS) are projected to be -$0.39, reflecting a 750% decrease from the same quarter last year. At the same time, our most recent consensus estimate is projecting a revenue of $125.16 million, reflecting a 7.81% fall from the equivalent quarter last year.
Regarding the entire year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates forecast earnings of -$0.93 per share and revenue of $557.68 million, indicating changes of -66.07% and +8.59%, respectively, compared to the previous year.
Additionally, investors should keep an eye on any recent revisions to analyst forecasts for Upstart Holdings, Inc. These latest adjustments often mirror the shifting dynamics of short-term business patterns. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.
Our research demonstrates that these adjustments in estimates directly associate with imminent stock price performance. To utilize this, we have created the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model that integrates these estimate changes and provides a functional rating system.
Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. Upstart Holdings, Inc. presently features a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).
The Computers - IT Services industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 94, putting it in the top 38% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
