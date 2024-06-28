Dollar Tree (DLTR) Ascends While Market Falls: Some Facts to Note

Dollar Tree (
DLTR Quick Quote DLTR - Free Report) closed the latest trading day at $106.77, indicating a +1.48% change from the previous session's end. The stock outperformed the S&P 500, which registered a daily loss of 0.41%. Meanwhile, the Dow experienced a drop of 0.12%, and the technology-dominated Nasdaq saw a decrease of 0.71%.
Heading into today, shares of the discount retailer had lost 8.35% over the past month, lagging the Retail-Wholesale sector's gain of 2.65% and the S&P 500's gain of 3.53% in that time.
Market participants will be closely following the financial results of Dollar Tree in its upcoming release. The company's earnings per share (EPS) are projected to be $1.07, reflecting a 17.58% increase from the same quarter last year. Meanwhile, the latest consensus estimate predicts the revenue to be $7.51 billion, indicating a 2.59% increase compared to the same quarter of the previous year.
DLTR's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $6.66 per share and revenue of $31.28 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +13.07% and +2.2%, respectively.
It's also important for investors to be aware of any recent modifications to analyst estimates for Dollar Tree. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. Therefore, positive revisions in estimates convey analysts' confidence in the company's business performance and profit potential.
Our research demonstrates that these adjustments in estimates directly associate with imminent stock price performance. To take advantage of this, we've established the Zacks Rank, an exclusive model that considers these estimated changes and delivers an operational rating system.
Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the past month, there's been a 3.16% fall in the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate. Dollar Tree presently features a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell).
Valuation is also important, so investors should note that Dollar Tree has a Forward P/E ratio of 15.8 right now. This expresses a discount compared to the average Forward P/E of 21.27 of its industry.
Investors should also note that DLTR has a PEG ratio of 1.13 right now. The PEG ratio bears resemblance to the frequently used P/E ratio, but this parameter also includes the company's expected earnings growth trajectory. By the end of yesterday's trading, the Retail - Discount Stores industry had an average PEG ratio of 2.56.
The Retail - Discount Stores industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 157, putting it in the bottom 38% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the strength of our separate industry groups by calculating the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks contained within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Remember to apply Zacks.com to follow these and more stock-moving metrics during the upcoming trading sessions.
Image: Bigstock
