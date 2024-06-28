We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
B2Gold (BTG) Stock Moves -0.37%: What You Should Know
In the latest trading session, B2Gold (BTG - Free Report) closed at $2.70, marking a -0.37% move from the previous day. This move was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.41%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.12%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.71%.
The gold, silver and copper miner's stock has dropped by 4.91% in the past month, falling short of the Basic Materials sector's loss of 4.9% and the S&P 500's gain of 3.53%.
The upcoming earnings release of B2Gold will be of great interest to investors. It is anticipated that the company will report an EPS of $0.06, marking a 14.29% fall compared to the same quarter of the previous year.
Looking at the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $0.27 per share and revenue of $1.81 billion. These totals would mark changes of -3.57% and -6.25%, respectively, from last year.
Investors should also take note of any recent adjustments to analyst estimates for B2Gold. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As a result, upbeat changes in estimates indicate analysts' favorable outlook on the company's business health and profitability.
Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To exploit this, we've formed the Zacks Rank, a quantitative model that includes these estimate changes and presents a viable rating system.
The Zacks Rank system, ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), possesses a remarkable history of outdoing, externally audited, with #1 stocks returning an average annual gain of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has witnessed a 2.19% increase. As of now, B2Gold holds a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).
In terms of valuation, B2Gold is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 10.14. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 15.05, so one might conclude that B2Gold is trading at a discount comparatively.
One should further note that BTG currently holds a PEG ratio of 0.43. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. Mining - Gold stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 0.72 based on yesterday's closing prices.
The Mining - Gold industry is part of the Basic Materials sector. Currently, this industry holds a Zacks Industry Rank of 45, positioning it in the top 18% of all 250+ industries.
The strength of our individual industry groups is measured by the Zacks Industry Rank, which is calculated based on the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within these groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Don't forget to use Zacks.com to keep track of all these stock-moving metrics, and others, in the upcoming trading sessions.