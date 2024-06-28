We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating individual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
Copa Holdings (CPA) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know
The latest trading session saw Copa Holdings (CPA - Free Report) ending at $95.18, denoting a +0.19% adjustment from its last day's close. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 0.41% loss on the day. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.12%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.71%.
The holding company for Panama's national airline's stock has dropped by 4.18% in the past month, falling short of the Transportation sector's loss of 2.21% and the S&P 500's gain of 3.53%.
The investment community will be closely monitoring the performance of Copa Holdings in its forthcoming earnings report. In that report, analysts expect Copa Holdings to post earnings of $2.98 per share. This would mark a year-over-year decline of 23.98%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $840.29 million, up 3.84% from the prior-year quarter.
CPA's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $16.51 per share and revenue of $3.67 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of -1.67% and +6.16%, respectively.
Investors should also take note of any recent adjustments to analyst estimates for Copa Holdings. Such recent modifications usually signify the changing landscape of near-term business trends. Hence, positive alterations in estimates signify analyst optimism regarding the company's business and profitability.
Empirical research indicates that these revisions in estimates have a direct correlation with impending stock price performance. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.
The Zacks Rank system, stretching from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has a noteworthy track record of outperforming, validated by third-party audits, with stocks rated #1 producing an average annual return of +25% since the year 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 1.48% lower. Currently, Copa Holdings is carrying a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).
With respect to valuation, Copa Holdings is currently being traded at a Forward P/E ratio of 5.76. This represents a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 9.01.
It is also worth noting that CPA currently has a PEG ratio of 0.21. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. The Transportation - Airline industry had an average PEG ratio of 0.8 as trading concluded yesterday.
The Transportation - Airline industry is part of the Transportation sector. This industry, currently bearing a Zacks Industry Rank of 72, finds itself in the top 29% echelons of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank evaluates the power of our distinct industry groups by determining the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks forming the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.