We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating individual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (KNSL) Stock Moves -0.32%: What You Should Know
The latest trading session saw Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (KNSL - Free Report) ending at $385.28, denoting a -0.32% adjustment from its last day's close. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's 0.41% loss on the day. On the other hand, the Dow registered a loss of 0.12%, and the technology-centric Nasdaq decreased by 0.71%.
The company's stock has climbed by 0.15% in the past month, exceeding the Finance sector's loss of 0.28% and lagging the S&P 500's gain of 3.53%.
The investment community will be paying close attention to the earnings performance of Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. in its upcoming release. The company is forecasted to report an EPS of $3.51, showcasing a 21.88% upward movement from the corresponding quarter of the prior year. Alongside, our most recent consensus estimate is anticipating revenue of $377.15 million, indicating a 27.51% upward movement from the same quarter last year.
Looking at the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $14.94 per share and revenue of $1.55 billion. These totals would mark changes of +19.52% and +27.43%, respectively, from last year.
Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. should also be noted by investors. Such recent modifications usually signify the changing landscape of near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.
Our research demonstrates that these adjustments in estimates directly associate with imminent stock price performance. To take advantage of this, we've established the Zacks Rank, an exclusive model that considers these estimated changes and delivers an operational rating system.
The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has shifted 0.17% downward. As of now, Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. holds a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).
From a valuation perspective, Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. is currently exchanging hands at a Forward P/E ratio of 25.88. This expresses a premium compared to the average Forward P/E of 12.72 of its industry.
The Insurance - Property and Casualty industry is part of the Finance sector. Currently, this industry holds a Zacks Industry Rank of 28, positioning it in the top 12% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank is ordered from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Be sure to use Zacks.com to monitor all these stock-influencing metrics, and more, throughout the forthcoming trading sessions.