New Strong Sell Stocks for July 1st

Here are three stocks added to the Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) List today:

Adient plc (ADNT - Free Report) is an automotive seating supplier. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 10.7% downward over the last 60 days.

ArcBest Corporation (ARCB - Free Report) is a freight transportation and integrated logistics services company. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 15% downward over the last 60 days.

The GEO Group, Inc. (GEO - Free Report) : is a company that owns, leases, and manages secure facilities, processing centers, and reentry centers. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 3.8% downward over the last 60 days.

View the entire Zacks Rank #5 List.


