We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating individual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
Large-Cap ETF (SPY) Hits New 52-Week High
For investors seeking momentum, SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (SPY - Free Report) is probably on the radar. The fund just hit a 52-week high and is up 33% from its 52-week low of $409.21 per share.
But are more gains in store for this ETF? Let us take a quick look at the fund and the near-term outlook on it to get a better idea of where it might be headed:
SPY in Focus
SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust tracks the S&P 500 Index with diversified exposure across various sectors. Information technology, financials, healthcare and consumer discretionary are the top four sectors, accounting for a double-digit allocation each. SPY charges 9 bps in annual fees (see: all the Large-Cap Blend ETFs here).
Why the Move?
The large-cap corner of the broad investing world has been an area to watch lately, given that the S&P 500 has made new record highs. The large-cap index wrapped up a solid first half of 2024, buoyed by the artificial intelligence craze. The S&P 500 posted its sixth-strongest first-half-year gain since 1990, according to the CFRA chief investment strategist.
More Gains Ahead?
Currently, SPY has a Zacks ETF Rank #2 (Buy) with a Medium risk outlook, suggesting that the outperformance could continue in the months ahead. However, many sectors that make up this ETF have a strong Zacks Industry Rank. So, there is definitely some promise for those who want to ride this surging ETF a little further.