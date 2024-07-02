Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Company News for Jul 1, 2024

Read MoreHide Full Article
  • Shares of Elme Communities (ELME - Free Report) jumped 1.6% on real estate becoming the biggest winning sector of the day.
  • Shares of NIKE, Inc. (NKE - Free Report) plummeted 20% after reporting fourth-quarter fiscal 2024 revenues of $12.6 billion, missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $12.9 billion.
  • Netflix, Inc.’s (NFLX - Free Report) fell 1.4% on consumer discretionaries missing out in the session.
  • Shares of Wells Fargo & Company (WFC - Free Report) shot up 3.4% on bank stocks reacting favorably to the PCE inflation numbers.

See More Zacks Research for These Tickers


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


Wells Fargo & Company (WFC) - free report >>

NIKE, Inc. (NKE) - free report >>

Netflix, Inc. (NFLX) - free report >>

Elme Communities (ELME) - free report >>

Published in

consumer-discretionary finance