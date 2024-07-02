PacBio (PACB) and Form Bio to Boost AAV Industry Development

Pacific Biosciences of California ( PACB Quick Quote PACB - Free Report) , popularly known as PacBio and Form Bio, a provider of advanced computational life sciences technology, recently collaborated and announced a range of new initiatives intended toward advancing and unifying the Adeno-associated virus (AAV) industry.
The initiatives, including an AAV data dictionary, open-source tools and more, are being driven by a new AAV Working Group, jointly assembled by Form Bio and PacBio and composed of leading AAV experts across industry and academia.
More on the Collaboration
Owing to its non-pathogenic characteristics, AAV is acknowledged as one of the most promising methods in gene therapy. Yet, industry silos that result in different languages and approaches, which can vary significantly amongst other companies and institutions operating at the forefront of AAV innovation, often impede cooperation on AAV-based initiatives.
Additionally, top specialists are gathered by Form Bio and PacBio to create the AAV Working Group, which is tasked with developing and advancing standardized reporting guidelines and nomenclature to support consistency and dependability in AAV research and development.
More on PacBio’s Existing Technologies
PacBio is a life science technology company that designs, develops, and manufactures advanced sequencing solutions that enable scientists and clinical researchers to improve their understanding of the genome and resolve genetically complex problems. The company’s products and technology under development stem from two highly differentiated core technologies, which include HiFi long-read sequencing technology and Sequencing by Binding(SBB) short-read sequencing technology.
PacBio has developed HiFi long-read sequencing based on SMRT technology, which accurately detects the nucleotide sequence and epigenetic status of individual DNA molecules. The company is also expanding its genomic solutions with its short-read SBB chemistry, which offers sensitive sequencing for short-read applications. Upon the launch of the SBB platform, PacBio believes it will be the only company offering both native long-read and native short-read technologies into the market.
In March, PacBio announced the PureTarget repeat expansion panel, a new solution designed to enable the comprehensive analysis of 20 genes associated with severe neurological disorders. In February, the company announced two new high throughput library preparation kits and workflows optimized for its Revio sequencing system —the HiFi Prep Kit 96 and the HiFi Plex Prep Kit 96. In January, PacBio announced PanDNA, a versatile Nanobind DNA extraction kit designed to efficiently extract high-quality, high molecular weight DNA across a wide range of sample types, including cells, bacteria, blood, tissue, plant nuclei and insects.
Industry Prospects
Per a report by Grand View Research, the global long-read sequencing market size was valued at $455.1 million in 2022 and is expected to witness a growth rate of 30.92% from 2023 to 2030.
The major factors driving the market growth include the rising prevalence of genetic diseases, such as cancers, as well as chromosomal disorders, the increasing popularity of personalized medicine, and rising technological advancements resulting in the emergence of newer technologies, such as third-generation sequencing.
Notable Developments
In March 2024, PacBio announced the PureTarget repeat expansion panel, a new approach that makes it possible to thoroughly examine 20 genes linked to severe neurological conditions, including difficult-to-sequence genes with tandem repeat expansions, is now possible.
In January 2024, PacBio announced PanDNA, a versatile Nanobind DNA extraction kit. With the addition of this new offering, the range of sample types appropriate for long-read sequencing is now greater and includes bacteria, cells, tissue, blood, plant nuclei, and insects. Price Performance
For the past six months, PACB’s shares have plunged 86% against the
industry’s rise of 5.8%. The S&P 500 increased 15.1% in the same time frame. Image Source: Zacks Investment Research Zacks Rank & Stocks to Consider
