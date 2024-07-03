We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Aegon (AEG) Wraps Up EUR 1.535B Planned Share Repurchase
Aegon Ltd. (AEG - Free Report) recently announced that it has completed a EUR 1.535 billion share repurchase program, buying 301 million shares between Jul 6, 2023, and Jun 28, 2024. The average price for the repurchase was EUR 5.0966 per share.
Of the total amount, EUR 1.5 billion buyback, announced on Jul 6, 2023, is linked to the a.s.r. combination. The company will cancel all these repurchased shares. The remaining shares related to the EUR 35 million program, aimed at fulfilling some obligations connected to the senior management, are expected to be held as treasury shares until they are directed toward the plan participants.
The diversified international insurance company takes shareholder-value boosting measures from time to time. It has a new repurchase program of EUR 200 million, which was expected to start this month and complete by 2024-end. It paid dividends of 30 euro cents per share in 2023, up 30% year over year. AEG intends to boost the figure to 40 euro cents per share by 2025.
The company’s cash-generating ability helps it to make such moves. The commercial momentum in U.S. Strategic Assets, U.K. Workplace and Brazil are expected to support its growth. AEG expects to generate operating capital before holding funding and operating expenses of EUR 1.1 billion in 2024. Furthermore, it aims to generate a free cash flow of about EUR 800 million by 2025.
Price Performance
Aegon shares have gained 8.7% in the year-to-date period compared with the 10.6% growth of the industry it belongs to.
