Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Company News for Jul 2, 2024

Read MoreHide Full Article
  • Shares of Tesla, Inc. (TSLA - Free Report) jumped 6.1% on impending second-quarter vehicle delivery report.
  • Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM - Free Report) rose 1.6% to an all-time high after it raised its dividend to $1.25/share and authorized a $30 billion share buyback.
  • Amazon.com, Inc.’s (AMZN - Free Report) rose 2% on mega-cap tech growth stocks scoring a winning session.
  • Shares of CBRE Group, Inc. (CBRE - Free Report) fell 3.5% on the real estate sector suffering from rising treasury yields.

See More Zacks Research for These Tickers


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


Amazon.com, Inc. (AMZN) - free report >>

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM) - free report >>

Tesla, Inc. (TSLA) - free report >>

CBRE Group, Inc. (CBRE) - free report >>

Published in

auto-tires-trucks finance reit tech-stocks