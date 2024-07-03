WIX Unveils Innovative Features for Application Developers

Wix.com Ltd ( WIX Quick Quote WIX - Free Report) recently announced a suite of innovative features aimed at augmenting the Wix ecosystem and simultaneously unlocking new income avenues. These announcements, made at the company's annual Developers' Conference, DevStudio Con, held in Bangalore, India, are set to transform the way developers build and deploy applications on the Wix platform. One of the key highlights of the announcement is the introduction of the Wix Command-line Interface (CLI). The Wix CLI supports a streamlined and efficient development process, empowering developers to leverage the technologies used most, including TypeScript, React, and Node.js. This comprehensive toolset ensures seamless integration with Wix's development ecosystem while providing the added benefit of free hosting for apps built on the Wix CLI. Enhancing the developer experience even further, Wix has introduced the Wix Design System, a comprehensive toolkit that facilitates building of highly functional applications. This toolkit comprises reusable components and Figma kits, ensuring that apps developed on the Wix platform maintain a steady look and feel, seamlessly integrating with the overall Wix ecosystem. To further streamline the app development process, Wix has introduced a series of pre-designed templates tailored to different use cases. These templates provide a firm bedrock that allows developers to shift their focus on customization and functionality. Whether working with Wix Blocks, Wix CLI, or opting for self-hosting, developers can choose from these adaptable templates to start their projects. Expanding the possibilities even further, Wix now allows developers to extend the functionalities of its business apps, such as Wix Stores and Wix Bookings. Through the introduction of widget plugins and backend plugins, developers can craft feature-rich solutions that smoothly incorporate into these existing apps. These plugins then become an effective source of revenue generation through sales via the app market. Apart from these developer-centric features, Wix is launching new tools to optimize discoverability, ensuring that users can easily discover relevant apps within the Wix ecosystem, further driving adoption and success. Tel Aviv, Israel-based WIX is one of the leading SaaS website builder platforms worldwide, which has continuously evolved since its inception in 2006. The company's platform offers solutions that enable businesses, organizations, professionals and individuals to develop customized websites and application platforms and grow their online presence. WIX’s continuous effort to add modern functionalities to its platform is driving increased user engagement. Recently, the company unveiled the Figma to Wix Studio plugin. The plugin allows professionals to easily transfer their Figma designs into the Wix Studio platform and reap the benefits of Wix Studio's robust native business solutions, AI-powered tools and agency-level capabilities. Also, the Wix payments user count rose every quarter in 2021 and the trend continued in the first quarter of 2024 as well. At the end of Mar 31, 2024, registered users were 268 million. The company added 189,000 net premium subscriptions in 2023. The company carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) at present. WIX's shares have gained 103.2% compared with the industry’s growth of 33.71% in the past year. Stocks to Consider NVIDIA Corporation ( NVDA Quick Quote NVDA - Free Report) , sporting a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) at present, delivered a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 18.43%, on average. In the last reported quarter, it delivered an earnings surprise of 11.48%. You can see . the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here
WIX Unveils Innovative Features for Application Developers
Wix.com Ltd (WIX - Free Report) recently announced a suite of innovative features aimed at augmenting the Wix ecosystem and simultaneously unlocking new income avenues. These announcements, made at the company's annual Developers' Conference, DevStudio Con, held in Bangalore, India, are set to transform the way developers build and deploy applications on the Wix platform.
One of the key highlights of the announcement is the introduction of the Wix Command-line Interface (CLI). The Wix CLI supports a streamlined and efficient development process, empowering developers to leverage the technologies used most, including TypeScript, React, and Node.js. This comprehensive toolset ensures seamless integration with Wix's development ecosystem while providing the added benefit of free hosting for apps built on the Wix CLI.
Enhancing the developer experience even further, Wix has introduced the Wix Design System, a comprehensive toolkit that facilitates building of highly functional applications. This toolkit comprises reusable components and Figma kits, ensuring that apps developed on the Wix platform maintain a steady look and feel, seamlessly integrating with the overall Wix ecosystem.
To further streamline the app development process, Wix has introduced a series of pre-designed templates tailored to different use cases. These templates provide a firm bedrock that allows developers to shift their focus on customization and functionality. Whether working with Wix Blocks, Wix CLI, or opting for self-hosting, developers can choose from these adaptable templates to start their projects.
Expanding the possibilities even further, Wix now allows developers to extend the functionalities of its business apps, such as Wix Stores and Wix Bookings. Through the introduction of widget plugins and backend plugins, developers can craft feature-rich solutions that smoothly incorporate into these existing apps. These plugins then become an effective source of revenue generation through sales via the app market.
Apart from these developer-centric features, Wix is launching new tools to optimize discoverability, ensuring that users can easily discover relevant apps within the Wix ecosystem, further driving adoption and success.
Tel Aviv, Israel-based WIX is one of the leading SaaS website builder platforms worldwide, which has continuously evolved since its inception in 2006. The company's platform offers solutions that enable businesses, organizations, professionals and individuals to develop customized websites and application platforms and grow their online presence.
WIX’s continuous effort to add modern functionalities to its platform is driving increased user engagement. Recently, the company unveiled the Figma to Wix Studio plugin. The plugin allows professionals to easily transfer their Figma designs into the Wix Studio platform and reap the benefits of Wix Studio's robust native business solutions, AI-powered tools and agency-level capabilities.
Also, the Wix payments user count rose every quarter in 2021 and the trend continued in the first quarter of 2024 as well. At the end of Mar 31, 2024, registered users were 268 million. The company added 189,000 net premium subscriptions in 2023.
The company carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) at present. WIX's shares have gained 103.2% compared with the industry’s growth of 33.71% in the past year.
