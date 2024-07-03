Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. ( WH Quick Quote WH - Free Report) recently announced the rollout of a new guest engagement platform, Wyndham Connect, in North America. The initiative aims to enhance guest experiences and streamline owner operations through advanced technology.
Wyndham Hotels (WH) Unveils Connect Platform, Boost Offerings
Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (WH - Free Report) recently announced the rollout of a new guest engagement platform, Wyndham Connect, in North America. The initiative aims to enhance guest experiences and streamline owner operations through advanced technology.
Powered by Canary Technologies, the platform is designed to improve the guest experience with a suite of mobile-centric tools and leveraging AI-driven language models. The initiative allows owners to meet the evolving needs of modern travelers.
Key features include AI-generated messaging, smart mobile check-in and check-out, effortless upsell opportunities and integrated mobile tipping. These tools help improve guest satisfaction, encourage positive reviews and increase efficiency for hotel staff. In the past year, higher Overall Social Review (OSR) scores have correlated with double the RevPAR growth compared with lower scores, thereby underscoring the effectiveness of the initiatives.
Management is optimistic and anticipates the initiative to foster strong guest relationships and financial gains in the upcoming periods. Currently, the company rolled out Wyndham Connect to nearly 2,000 hotels in North America.
Increased Focus on AI Bode Well
WH focuses on leveraging AI and innovation to transform operations, enhancing efficiency, productivity and overall guest experiences to foster growth.
The company has integrated AI across its operations to enhance efficiency and service quality. In their call centers, AI provides real-time coaching and handles calls, allowing agents more time to assist guests. The company implemented an easy-to-access chatbot within the mobile app that answers about 60% of common guest queries, thereby improving the guest experience and freeing staff for high-priority cases, such as quickly validating and awarding Wyndham Rewards points.
The company emphasizes AI-driven analytics to facilitate rate and occupancy optimization, thereby empowering owners to maintain competitiveness and maximize revenue. The strategic approach enables Wyndham to make informed decisions and implement effective solutions to drive business growth.
Shares of Wyndham Hotels have dropped 1.8% in the past three months compared with the industry’s 2.5% fall.
Zacks Rank & Key Picks
Wyndham Hotels currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).
Some better-ranked stocks in the Zacks Consumer Discretionary sector include:
PlayAGS, Inc. (AGS - Free Report) sports a Zacks Rank of 1 (Strong Buy). AGS has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 33.3%, on average. The stock has appreciated 103.2% in the past year. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks Rank #1 stocks here.
The consensus estimate for AGS’s 2024 sales and earnings per share (EPS) suggests growth of 7.7% and 5,200%, respectively, from the year-ago levels.
Adtalem Global Education Inc. (ATGE - Free Report) currently sports a Zacks Rank of 1. ATGE has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 18.8%, on average. The stock has surged 97.6% in the past year.
The Zacks Consensus Estimate for ATGE’s fiscal 2025 sales and EPS indicates an increase of 8.3% and 16.4%, respectively, from year-ago levels.
Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (RCL - Free Report) currently carries a Zacks Rank of 2 (Buy). RCL has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 18.3%, on average. The stock has rallied 54.5% in the past year.
The Zacks Consensus Estimate for RCL’s 2024 sales and EPS calls for growth of 16.9% and 64%, respectively, from the year-ago levels.