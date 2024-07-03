DuPont (DD) to Feature Kalrez Solutions at SEMICON West 2024

DuPont de Nemours Inc. ( DD Quick Quote DD - Free Report) has announced its participation in SEMICON West, which will take place in San Francisco, CA, from Jul 9 to Jul 11. The company will demonstrate the most recent breakthroughs in custom components from its renowned DuPont Kalrez perfluoroelastomer parts, reinforcing its commitment to collaborative innovation with customers. Kalrez products are globally renowned for their outstanding sealing qualities in sensitive applications. DuPont will showcase innovative solutions at SEMICON West, including the Kalrez Bonded Door Seal (BDS), which is ideal for gate valves and slit valve doors in semiconductor manufacturing equipment. Its easy installation and low particle generation improve processes like plasma etching, CVD and PVD. The newly designed BDS reduces waste while maintaining performance by allowing for easy removal from the metal assembly and re-use of the metal components. Low permeation seals from the DuPont Kalrez perfluoroelastomer range are designed for high-temperature and high-vacuum applications. Their unique multi-layer seal design allows minimum gas permeability, including but not limited to oxygen gas, and operates efficiently up to 300 degrees Celsius. DuPont's technology team created a novel bonding method that enables Kalrez components to be fused with other functional materials, resulting in unique, composite-structured Kalrez parts. DuPont's Kalrez perfluoroelastomer parts portfolio comprises O-rings, custom-designed components and bonded parts that incorporate metals, glass, ceramics and fibers. These composite structures are becoming increasingly significant in serving the expanding needs of the semiconductor and industrial production industries. This year also represents a significant milestone for Kalrez, which celebrates its 50th anniversary. Kalrez has been an industry leader for the past five decades, offering sealing solutions for mission-critical applications around the world. Shares of DuPont have gained 10.9% over the past year compared with a 12% decline in its industry. Image Source: Zacks Investment Research
DuPont, on its first-quarter call, revised its financial outlook for 2024, increasing its projections for net sales, operating EBITDA and adjusted EPS. The company anticipates full-year 2024 net sales to be approximately $12.25 billion, operating EBITDA to be about $2.975 billion and adjusted EPS to be around $3.60 per share, based on the mid-point of the updated guidance.
For the second quarter of 2024, DuPont expects a sequential improvement in sales and earnings, attributed to favorable seasonal factors, continued recovery in the electronics sector and a decline in channel inventory destocking across industrial-based end-markets such as water and medical packaging. For the second half of 2024, the company expects year-over-year sales and earnings growth, driven by ongoing recovery in the electronics market and a return to volume growth in the Water & Protection segment. Zacks Rank & Key Picks
DuPont currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).
Better-ranked stocks in the basic materials space include ATI Inc. ( ATI Quick Quote ATI - Free Report) , Carpenter Technology Corporation ( CRS Quick Quote CRS - Free Report) , and Ecolab Inc. ( ECL Quick Quote ECL - Free Report) . ATI carries a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). ATI beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in each of the last four quarters, with the average earnings surprise being 8.3%. The company's shares have soared 25.4% in the past year. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks #1 Rank stocks here. Carpenter Technology currently carries a Zacks Rank #1. CRS beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in each of the last four quarters, with the average earnings surprise being 15.1%. The company's shares have soared 86.9% in the past year. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Ecolab's current-year earnings is pegged at $6.59 per share, indicating a year-over-year rise of 26.5%. ECL, a Zacks Rank #2 stock, beat the consensus estimate in each of the last four quarters, with the average earnings surprise being 1.3%. The company's shares have rallied roughly 26.3% in the past year.
Image: Bigstock
DuPont (DD) to Feature Kalrez Solutions at SEMICON West 2024
DuPont de Nemours Inc. (DD - Free Report) has announced its participation in SEMICON West, which will take place in San Francisco, CA, from Jul 9 to Jul 11. The company will demonstrate the most recent breakthroughs in custom components from its renowned DuPont Kalrez perfluoroelastomer parts, reinforcing its commitment to collaborative innovation with customers.
Kalrez products are globally renowned for their outstanding sealing qualities in sensitive applications. DuPont will showcase innovative solutions at SEMICON West, including the Kalrez Bonded Door Seal (BDS), which is ideal for gate valves and slit valve doors in semiconductor manufacturing equipment.
Its easy installation and low particle generation improve processes like plasma etching, CVD and PVD. The newly designed BDS reduces waste while maintaining performance by allowing for easy removal from the metal assembly and re-use of the metal components.
Low permeation seals from the DuPont Kalrez perfluoroelastomer range are designed for high-temperature and high-vacuum applications. Their unique multi-layer seal design allows minimum gas permeability, including but not limited to oxygen gas, and operates efficiently up to 300 degrees Celsius. DuPont's technology team created a novel bonding method that enables Kalrez components to be fused with other functional materials, resulting in unique, composite-structured Kalrez parts.
DuPont's Kalrez perfluoroelastomer parts portfolio comprises O-rings, custom-designed components and bonded parts that incorporate metals, glass, ceramics and fibers. These composite structures are becoming increasingly significant in serving the expanding needs of the semiconductor and industrial production industries.
This year also represents a significant milestone for Kalrez, which celebrates its 50th anniversary. Kalrez has been an industry leader for the past five decades, offering sealing solutions for mission-critical applications around the world.
Shares of DuPont have gained 10.9% over the past year compared with a 12% decline in its industry.
Image Source: Zacks Investment Research
DuPont, on its first-quarter call, revised its financial outlook for 2024, increasing its projections for net sales, operating EBITDA and adjusted EPS. The company anticipates full-year 2024 net sales to be approximately $12.25 billion, operating EBITDA to be about $2.975 billion and adjusted EPS to be around $3.60 per share, based on the mid-point of the updated guidance.
For the second quarter of 2024, DuPont expects a sequential improvement in sales and earnings, attributed to favorable seasonal factors, continued recovery in the electronics sector and a decline in channel inventory destocking across industrial-based end-markets such as water and medical packaging.
For the second half of 2024, the company expects year-over-year sales and earnings growth, driven by ongoing recovery in the electronics market and a return to volume growth in the Water & Protection segment.
Zacks Rank & Key Picks
DuPont currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).
Better-ranked stocks in the basic materials space include ATI Inc. (ATI - Free Report) , Carpenter Technology Corporation (CRS - Free Report) , and Ecolab Inc. (ECL - Free Report) .
ATI carries a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). ATI beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in each of the last four quarters, with the average earnings surprise being 8.3%. The company's shares have soared 25.4% in the past year. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.
Carpenter Technology currently carries a Zacks Rank #1. CRS beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in each of the last four quarters, with the average earnings surprise being 15.1%. The company's shares have soared 86.9% in the past year.
The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Ecolab's current-year earnings is pegged at $6.59 per share, indicating a year-over-year rise of 26.5%. ECL, a Zacks Rank #2 stock, beat the consensus estimate in each of the last four quarters, with the average earnings surprise being 1.3%. The company's shares have rallied roughly 26.3% in the past year.