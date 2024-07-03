See More Zacks Research for These Tickers
Transocean's (RIG) Deepwater Aquila Begins Work Offshore Brazil
Transocean Ltd. (RIG - Free Report) has begun its first drilling assignment with the Brazilian state-owned energy giant Petrobras S.A. (PBR - Free Report) , offshore Brazil. The company’s newbuild ultra-deepwater drillship, Deepwater Aquila had won a three-year contract with Petrobrasin September 2023.
The three-year contract was scheduled to begin in June 2024 and continue till June 2027. The day rate for the contract was fixed at $448,000. Following the addition of Deepwater Aquila to Transocean’s fleet, the company now owns and operates eight of the 12 ultra-deepwater, 1,400 short-ton hookload drillships in the world.
The offshore driller inked a purchase agreement for Deepwater Aquila from Hanwha Ocean, formerly known as Daewoo Shipbuilding & Marine Engineering (“DSME”), at the end of 2022. To partially fund the construction, acquisition and improvement of the Deepwater Aquila ultra-deepwater rig, Transocean initiated a private offering of senior secured notes, due in 2028.
Deepwater Aquila was initially ordered by Seadrill Ltd. in 2013. However, the company later delayed the delivery and ultimately canceled the deal in 2018.
Zacks Rank and Key Picks
Currently, both RIG and PBR carry a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).
Some better-ranked stocks in the energy sector are Sunoco LP (SUN - Free Report) and SM Energy (SM - Free Report) . Sunoco presently sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), while SM Energy carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.
Sunoco LP is one of the largest distributors of motor fuel in the United States. The partnership distributes fuel to independent dealers, commercial customers, convenience stores as well as distributors. Its current distribution yield is greater than the composite stocks in the industry, providing unitholders with consistent returns.
SM Energy is an upstream energy firm operating in the prolific Midland Basin and the South Texas regions. For 2024, the company expects its production to increase from the prior-year reported figure, signaling a bright production outlook.