Warner Bros. Discovery (WBD) to Release TEEN TORTURE Docuseries

Warner Bros. Discovery ( WBD Quick Quote WBD - Free Report) is set to release TEEN TORTURE, a three-part documentary series directed by Tara Malone, which unveils the dark underbelly of America's "troubled teen" industry (TTI). The documentary series is set to release on Jul 11. Premiering on Max, the series exposes a billion-dollar business built on the premise of "tough love" as a treatment method despite a shocking history of deaths, suicides, abuse and trauma endured by its victims. Over six decades, these programs have operated largely unchecked, shielded by powerful interests.
The documentary follows a group of courageous survivors and whistleblowers who have emerged to challenge the TTI, igniting a potent social media movement in 2021. Through harrowing firsthand testimonies, including those from notable figures like rap star Bhad Bhabie, the series sheds light on the extreme abuse and cult-like indoctrination suffered by youths in these facilities. Despite initial victories, the TTI remains resilient, buoyed by its entrenched power, and determined to withstand scrutiny and reform efforts.
Year-to-date Performance
WBD has a diverse array of new content, featuring a mix of original series, movies and network premieres.
The Zacks Consensus Estimate for WBD’s 2024 DTC subscribers is pegged at 106.13 million, indicating year-over-year growth of 8.6%. Notably, the Max Original series, MILF of Norway and the Quad Gods, are set to premiere in the middle of July. For fans of animated adventures, J ustice League: Crisis on Infinite Earths Part Two and the Max Original Kite Man: Hell Yeah! are going to release soon. Discovery Channel brings an impressive lineup of shark-themed documentaries, including J aws vs. Leviathan, Sydney Harbor Shark Invasion and Great White Serial Killer: Sea of Blood. These are complemented by other intriguing programs, such as Expedition Unknown: Shark Wrecks of WWII and Monster Hammerheads: Species X. Other noteworthy premieres include Love Lies Bleeding from A24, the HBO Original documentary Charlie Hustle & The Matter of Pete Rose and the CNN Originals series Secrets & Spies: A Nuclear Game. However, shares of this Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) company have plunged 36.7% year to date compared with the Zacks Consumer Discretionary sector’s decline of 1.7% due to tough competition in the content space from Netflix ( NFLX Quick Quote NFLX - Free Report) , Amazon ( AMZN Quick Quote AMZN - Free Report) and Disney ( DIS Quick Quote DIS - Free Report) . You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here. Netflix has 269.6 million global paid members, followed by Amazon Prime with more than 200 million, Disney+ with 153.6 million and WBD with 99.6 million, according to a report by digital trends. Conclusion
WBD’s extensive content collection and upcoming offerings are major positives for the company.
Warner Bros. Discovery is expected to benefit from a slow yet steady ad spending environment. In the first quarter, advertising revenues surged 70% ex-FX, primarily driven by higher engagement on Max in the United States due to the launch of B/R Sports on Max in October 2023 and ad-lite subscriber growth. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for WBD’s second-quarter 2024 loss per share is pegged at 16 cents, which has narrowed by 6 cents in the past 60 days. The consensus mark for 2024 loss per share is pegged at 38 cents, which has narrowed by 10 cents in the past 60 days.
Image: Bigstock
