New Strong Sell Stocks for July 8th

Here are three stocks added to the Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) List today:

B&G Foods, Inc. (BGS - Free Report) is a household products and frozen foods company. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 4.8% downward over the last 60 days.

CNH Industrial N.V. (CNH - Free Report) is an equipment and services company. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 2% downward over the last 60 days.

Five Below, Inc. (FIVE - Free Report) operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 14.1% downward over the last 60 days.

