Emcor Group (EME) Beats Stock Market Upswing: What Investors Need to Know
In the latest market close, Emcor Group (EME - Free Report) reached $363.84, with a +0.36% movement compared to the previous day. The stock's change was more than the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.1%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.08%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 0.28%.
The the stock of construction and maintenance company has fallen by 3.58% in the past month, leading the Construction sector's loss of 5.3% and undershooting the S&P 500's gain of 4.08%.
Analysts and investors alike will be keeping a close eye on the performance of Emcor Group in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company's earnings per share (EPS) are projected to be $3.50, reflecting a 18.64% increase from the same quarter last year.
Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Emcor Group should also be noted by investors. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. Consequently, upward revisions in estimates express analysts' positivity towards the company's business operations and its ability to generate profits.
Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To utilize this, we have created the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model that integrates these estimate changes and provides a functional rating system.
The Zacks Rank system, which varies between #1 (Strong Buy) and #5 (Strong Sell), carries an impressive track record of exceeding expectations, confirmed by external audits, with stocks at #1 delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. Emcor Group presently features a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).
Valuation is also important, so investors should note that Emcor Group has a Forward P/E ratio of 22.52 right now. This expresses a premium compared to the average Forward P/E of 18.6 of its industry.
The Building Products - Heavy Construction industry is part of the Construction sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 42, putting it in the top 17% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank is ordered from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Remember to apply Zacks.com to follow these and more stock-moving metrics during the upcoming trading sessions.