Sea Limited Sponsored ADR (SE) Surpasses Market Returns: Some Facts Worth Knowing
In the latest trading session, Sea Limited Sponsored ADR (SE - Free Report) closed at $73.54, marking a +0.79% move from the previous day. The stock outperformed the S&P 500, which registered a daily gain of 0.07%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.13%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 0.14%.
Shares of the company witnessed a loss of 0.01% over the previous month, trailing the performance of the Computer and Technology sector with its gain of 8.61% and the S&P 500's gain of 4.34%.
Investors will be eagerly watching for the performance of Sea Limited Sponsored ADR in its upcoming earnings disclosure. It is anticipated that the company will report an EPS of $0.60, marking a 27.71% fall compared to the same quarter of the previous year. At the same time, our most recent consensus estimate is projecting a revenue of $3.7 billion, reflecting a 22.86% rise from the equivalent quarter last year.
For the annual period, the Zacks Consensus Estimates anticipate earnings of $1.66 per share and a revenue of $15.54 billion, signifying shifts of +22.06% and +19.6%, respectively, from the last year.
Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Sea Limited Sponsored ADR. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.
Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.
Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has witnessed a 1.49% decrease. Sea Limited Sponsored ADR is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.
Digging into valuation, Sea Limited Sponsored ADR currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 43.86. This signifies a premium in comparison to the average Forward P/E of 29.66 for its industry.
The Internet - Software industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. At present, this industry carries a Zacks Industry Rank of 96, placing it within the top 39% of over 250 industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Make sure to utilize Zacks.com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.