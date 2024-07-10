Tyson Foods (TSN) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Tyson Foods (
TSN Quick Quote TSN - Free Report) closed at $55.91, marking a -1.38% move from the previous day. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.07%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.13%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 0.14%.
Heading into today, shares of the meat producer had gained 1.32% over the past month, outpacing the Consumer Staples sector's loss of 1.91% and lagging the S&P 500's gain of 4.34% in that time.
Market participants will be closely following the financial results of Tyson Foods in its upcoming release. The company plans to announce its earnings on August 5, 2024. The company is predicted to post an EPS of $0.60, indicating a 300% growth compared to the equivalent quarter last year. Simultaneously, our latest consensus estimate expects the revenue to be $13.17 billion, showing a 0.2% escalation compared to the year-ago quarter.
For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $2.60 per share and revenue of $52.89 billion, which would represent changes of +94.03% and +0.03%, respectively, from the prior year.
Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Tyson Foods. These latest adjustments often mirror the shifting dynamics of short-term business patterns. Hence, positive alterations in estimates signify analyst optimism regarding the company's business and profitability.
Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To utilize this, we have created the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model that integrates these estimate changes and provides a functional rating system.
The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, there's been a 0.74% rise in the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate. Tyson Foods currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).
Valuation is also important, so investors should note that Tyson Foods has a Forward P/E ratio of 21.83 right now. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 18.87, which means Tyson Foods is trading at a premium to the group.
It is also worth noting that TSN currently has a PEG ratio of 0.4. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. As of the close of trade yesterday, the Food - Meat Products industry held an average PEG ratio of 0.4.
The Food - Meat Products industry is part of the Consumer Staples sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 99, putting it in the top 40% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank evaluates the power of our distinct industry groups by determining the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks forming the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Be sure to use Zacks.com to monitor all these stock-influencing metrics, and more, throughout the forthcoming trading sessions.
Image: Bigstock
