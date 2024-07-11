We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Plug Power (PLUG) Deploys 95 MW of Electrolyzer Systems
Plug Power, Inc.’s (PLUG - Free Report) strong expertise in providing and installing electrolyzers is underlined by its deployment of more than 95 megawatts (MW) of proton exchange membrane (PEM) electrolyzer systems till date. Notably, these electrolyzer systems are in operation or commissioning phase across several sites in the world.
Plug Power’s PEM electrolyzer systems, which range from 1 MW to 40 MW in capacity, have been successfully installed and commissioned across various sites in North America, Europe, Asia and Africa. The company’s electrolyzers utilize PEM stack technology in a modular design, which offers a small footprint with potential for capacity expansion. Collectively, these electrolyzers have generated more than 1,500 metric tons of hydrogen to date.
PLUG’s electrolyzer systems installed at these sites will help in producing hydrogen that will support various initiatives. These include creating a green hydrogen refueling network, energizing green hydrogen charging stations for fleet vehicles and supporting hydrogen fuel cell-powered forklifts and light commercial vehicles.
As noted, Plug Power is on track to deliver and commission 37 additional units, which are likely to expand hydrogen production capacity by 40 metric tons per day in the second half of 2024. The company expects its electrolyzer systems to generate 93 metric tons of hydrogen per day globally as more systems are commissioned and become operational.
PLUG, with a $1.9 billion market capitalization, currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).
The company’s strong product portfolio along with its efforts to expand and strengthen its global presence through multiple strategic partnerships are expected to drive its performance. However, it has been experiencing high operating costs and expenses over time. The impacts of high labor and raw material costs have been affecting its margin and profitability.
In the past three months, the PLUG stock has lost 13.2% compared with the industry’s 3.1% decline.
