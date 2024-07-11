We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Unity Software Inc. (U) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: Here's Why
Unity Software Inc. (U - Free Report) closed the most recent trading day at $15.38, moving -0.9% from the previous trading session. The stock's performance was behind the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.02%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 1.09%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 1.18%.
Shares of the company have depreciated by 11.67% over the course of the past month, underperforming the Computer and Technology sector's gain of 8.46% and the S&P 500's gain of 4.44%.
The upcoming earnings release of Unity Software Inc. will be of great interest to investors. The company's earnings report is expected on August 8, 2024. The company's upcoming EPS is projected at -$0.44, signifying a 728.57% drop compared to the same quarter of the previous year. Alongside, our most recent consensus estimate is anticipating revenue of $433.43 million, indicating a 18.76% downward movement from the same quarter last year.
For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of -$1.81 per share and revenue of $1.83 billion, which would represent changes of -541.46% and -16.21%, respectively, from the prior year.
It's also important for investors to be aware of any recent modifications to analyst estimates for Unity Software Inc. These latest adjustments often mirror the shifting dynamics of short-term business patterns. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.
Our research suggests that these changes in estimates have a direct relationship with upcoming stock price performance. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.
The Zacks Rank system, running from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), holds an admirable track record of superior performance, independently audited, with #1 stocks contributing an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. Unity Software Inc. presently features a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).
The Internet - Software industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 90, which puts it in the top 36% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Keep in mind to rely on Zacks.com to watch all these stock-impacting metrics, and more, in the succeeding trading sessions.