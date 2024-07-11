Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Compared to Estimates, Helen of Troy (HELE) Q1 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics

Read MoreHide Full Article

Helen of Troy (HELE - Free Report) reported $416.85 million in revenue for the quarter ended May 2024, representing a year-over-year decline of 12.2%. EPS of $0.99 for the same period compares to $1.94 a year ago.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of -6.59% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $446.23 million. With the consensus EPS estimate being $1.59, the EPS surprise was -37.74%.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Helen of Troy performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Net sales- Beauty & Wellness: $218.39 million compared to the $225.01 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of -15.2% year over year.
  • Net sales- Home & Outdoor: $198.46 million versus $221.22 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -8.6% change.
  • Adjusted operating income (non-GAAP)- Beauty & Wellness: $21.88 million versus $26.35 million estimated by two analysts on average.
  • Adjusted operating income (non-GAAP)- Home & Outdoor: $21.07 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $33.27 million.
View all Key Company Metrics for Helen of Troy here>>>

Shares of Helen of Troy have returned -35.8% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +4.4% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), indicating that it could underperform the broader market in the near term.

See More Zacks Research for These Tickers


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


Helen of Troy Limited (HELE) - free report >>

Published in

earnings earnings-estimates-revisions earnings-surprise