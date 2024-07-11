See More Zacks Research for These Tickers
3 Magnificent Mutual Funds to Maximize Your Retirement Portfolio
It is never too late to invest in mutual funds for retirement. As such, if you plan to invest in some of the best funds, the Zacks Mutual Fund Rank can provide you with valuable guidance.
The easiest, most reliable way to judge a mutual fund's quality over time is by analyzing its performance, diversification, and fees. The Zacks Mutual Fund Rank, which covers over 19,000 mutual funds, has helped us identify three outstanding options that are perfect for any long-term investors' portfolios that is retirement-focused.
Let's break down some of the mutual funds with the top Zacks Mutual Fund Rank and the lowest fees.
Vanguard Strategic Small Cap Equity (VSTCX - Free Report) has a 0.26% expense ratio and 0.25% management fee. VSTCX is a Small Cap Blend mutual fund, and usually targets stocks with market caps of less than $2 billion, letting investors diversify their funds among other kinds of small-cap equities. With yearly returns of 13.28% over the last five years, this fund clearly wins.
Fidelity Advisor Semiconductors M (FELTX - Free Report) : 1.22% expense ratio and 0.53% management fee. FELTX is a Sector - Tech mutual fund, allowing investors to own a stake in a notoriously volatile sector with a much more diversified approach. FELTX, with annual returns of 38.32% over the last five years, is a well-diversified fund with a long track record of success.
Champlain Mid Cap Fund Institutional (CIPIX - Free Report) is an attractive large-cap allocation. CIPIX is a Mid Cap Growth mutual fund. Mid Cap Growth funds pick stocks--usually companies with a market cap between $2 billion and $10 billion--that demonstrate extensive growth opportunities for investors compared to their peers. CIPIX has an expense ratio of 0.84%, management fee of 0.7%, and annual returns of 9.13% over the past five years.
These examples highlight the fact that there are some astonishingly good mutual funds out there. If your advisor has you in the good ones, bravo! If not, you may need to have a talk.