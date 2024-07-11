We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Image: Bigstock
NIO Inc. (NIO) Increases Despite Market Slip: Here's What You Need to Know
The most recent trading session ended with NIO Inc. (NIO - Free Report) standing at $4.68, reflecting a +1.3% shift from the previouse trading day's closing. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.88%. Elsewhere, the Dow saw an upswing of 0.08%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq depreciated by 1.95%.
Shares of the company have appreciated by 3.82% over the course of the past month, underperforming the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector's gain of 18.38% and the S&P 500's gain of 5.11%.
The investment community will be paying close attention to the earnings performance of NIO Inc. in its upcoming release. On that day, NIO Inc. is projected to report earnings of -$0.46 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 9.8%. Meanwhile, the latest consensus estimate predicts the revenue to be $2.35 billion, indicating a 94.47% increase compared to the same quarter of the previous year.
Looking at the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of -$1.41 per share and revenue of $9.24 billion. These totals would mark changes of +19.43% and +18.64%, respectively, from last year.
Any recent changes to analyst estimates for NIO Inc. should also be noted by investors. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.
Our research reveals that these estimate alterations are directly linked with the stock price performance in the near future. To exploit this, we've formed the Zacks Rank, a quantitative model that includes these estimate changes and presents a viable rating system.
The Zacks Rank system, ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), possesses a remarkable history of outdoing, externally audited, with #1 stocks returning an average annual gain of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has shifted 1.62% downward. NIO Inc. currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).
The Automotive - Foreign industry is part of the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector. This industry, currently bearing a Zacks Industry Rank of 101, finds itself in the top 41% echelons of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank evaluates the power of our distinct industry groups by determining the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks forming the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
To follow NIO in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.