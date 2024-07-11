Walt Disney (DIS) Stock Moves -0.38%: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Walt Disney (
DIS Quick Quote DIS - Free Report) closed at $96.60, marking a -0.38% move from the previous day. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's 0.88% loss on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.08%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 1.95%.
The entertainment company's shares have seen a decrease of 3.8% over the last month, not keeping up with the Consumer Discretionary sector's loss of 2.04% and the S&P 500's gain of 5.11%.
The investment community will be closely monitoring the performance of Walt Disney in its forthcoming earnings report. The company's earnings per share (EPS) are projected to be $1.19, reflecting a 15.53% increase from the same quarter last year. Alongside, our most recent consensus estimate is anticipating revenue of $22.89 billion, indicating a 2.49% upward movement from the same quarter last year.
DIS's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $4.75 per share and revenue of $91.07 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +26.33% and +2.44%, respectively.
Investors should also pay attention to any latest changes in analyst estimates for Walt Disney. Such recent modifications usually signify the changing landscape of near-term business trends. As a result, upbeat changes in estimates indicate analysts' favorable outlook on the company's business health and profitability.
Our research suggests that these changes in estimates have a direct relationship with upcoming stock price performance. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.
The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.07% lower. Walt Disney is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).
In the context of valuation, Walt Disney is at present trading with a Forward P/E ratio of 20.4. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 16.75, so one might conclude that Walt Disney is trading at a premium comparatively.
One should further note that DIS currently holds a PEG ratio of 1.21. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. As of the close of trade yesterday, the Media Conglomerates industry held an average PEG ratio of 1.91.
The Media Conglomerates industry is part of the Consumer Discretionary sector. At present, this industry carries a Zacks Industry Rank of 54, placing it within the top 22% of over 250 industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Keep in mind to rely on Zacks.com to watch all these stock-impacting metrics, and more, in the succeeding trading sessions.
Image: Bigstock
