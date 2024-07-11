We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Clear Secure (YOU) Rises As Market Takes a Dip: Key Facts
The latest trading session saw Clear Secure (YOU - Free Report) ending at $19.38, denoting a +0.57% adjustment from its last day's close. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.88%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.08%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 1.95%.
The airport security company's shares have seen an increase of 7.53% over the last month, surpassing the Industrial Products sector's loss of 1.54% and the S&P 500's gain of 5.11%.
Investors will be eagerly watching for the performance of Clear Secure in its upcoming earnings disclosure. On that day, Clear Secure is projected to report earnings of $0.26 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 73.33%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $183.79 million, up 22.63% from the year-ago period.
YOU's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $1.09 per share and revenue of $749.93 million. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +87.93% and +22.22%, respectively.
Investors should also pay attention to any latest changes in analyst estimates for Clear Secure. These latest adjustments often mirror the shifting dynamics of short-term business patterns. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.
Our research reveals that these estimate alterations are directly linked with the stock price performance in the near future. To take advantage of this, we've established the Zacks Rank, an exclusive model that considers these estimated changes and delivers an operational rating system.
The Zacks Rank system, running from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), holds an admirable track record of superior performance, independently audited, with #1 stocks contributing an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. Clear Secure currently has a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).
Digging into valuation, Clear Secure currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 17.68. This valuation marks a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 23.86.
The Security and Safety Services industry is part of the Industrial Products sector. With its current Zacks Industry Rank of 93, this industry ranks in the top 37% of all industries, numbering over 250.
The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Be sure to use Zacks.com to monitor all these stock-influencing metrics, and more, throughout the forthcoming trading sessions.