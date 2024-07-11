We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating individual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
Roku (ROKU) Dips More Than Broader Market: What You Should Know
The latest trading session saw Roku (ROKU - Free Report) ending at $60.67, denoting a -1.14% adjustment from its last day's close. The stock fell short of the S&P 500, which registered a loss of 0.88% for the day. Elsewhere, the Dow saw an upswing of 0.08%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq depreciated by 1.95%.
Coming into today, shares of the video streaming company had gained 8.89% in the past month. In that same time, the Consumer Discretionary sector lost 2.04%, while the S&P 500 gained 5.11%.
The upcoming earnings release of Roku will be of great interest to investors. The company is forecasted to report an EPS of -$0.45, showcasing a 40.79% upward movement from the corresponding quarter of the prior year. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $935.29 million, up 10.4% from the prior-year quarter.
In terms of the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates predict earnings of -$1.94 per share and a revenue of $3.92 billion, indicating changes of +61.28% and +12.46%, respectively, from the former year.
Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Roku. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As a result, upbeat changes in estimates indicate analysts' favorable outlook on the company's business health and profitability.
Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To capitalize on this, we've crafted the Zacks Rank, a unique model that incorporates these estimate changes and offers a practical rating system.
The Zacks Rank system, which varies between #1 (Strong Buy) and #5 (Strong Sell), carries an impressive track record of exceeding expectations, confirmed by external audits, with stocks at #1 delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. Roku presently features a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).
The Broadcast Radio and Television industry is part of the Consumer Discretionary sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 158, which puts it in the bottom 38% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank is ordered from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Keep in mind to rely on Zacks.com to watch all these stock-impacting metrics, and more, in the succeeding trading sessions.