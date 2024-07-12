We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Here's Why Dorian LPG (LPG) Fell More Than Broader Market
Dorian LPG (LPG - Free Report) closed the latest trading day at $41.12, indicating a -1.2% change from the previous session's end. The stock trailed the S&P 500, which registered a daily loss of 0.88%. At the same time, the Dow added 0.08%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 1.95%.
Shares of the liquified petroleum gas shipping company have depreciated by 4.06% over the course of the past month, underperforming the Transportation sector's loss of 2.02% and the S&P 500's gain of 5.11%.
The investment community will be closely monitoring the performance of Dorian LPG in its forthcoming earnings report.
Regarding the entire year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates forecast earnings of $6.07 per share and revenue of $492.96 million, indicating changes of -20.13% and -12.08%, respectively, compared to the previous year.
Furthermore, it would be beneficial for investors to monitor any recent shifts in analyst projections for Dorian LPG. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. Hence, positive alterations in estimates signify analyst optimism regarding the company's business and profitability.
Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.
The Zacks Rank system, ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), possesses a remarkable history of outdoing, externally audited, with #1 stocks returning an average annual gain of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has remained unchanged. Dorian LPG is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).
With respect to valuation, Dorian LPG is currently being traded at a Forward P/E ratio of 6.86. This indicates a discount in contrast to its industry's Forward P/E of 7.27.
The Transportation - Shipping industry is part of the Transportation sector. With its current Zacks Industry Rank of 29, this industry ranks in the top 12% of all industries, numbering over 250.
The strength of our individual industry groups is measured by the Zacks Industry Rank, which is calculated based on the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within these groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Be sure to use Zacks.com to monitor all these stock-influencing metrics, and more, throughout the forthcoming trading sessions.