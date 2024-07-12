We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Why the Market Dipped But Navios Maritime Partners LP (NMM) Gained Today
In the latest trading session, Navios Maritime Partners LP (NMM - Free Report) closed at $51.34, marking a +0.29% move from the previous day. The stock exceeded the S&P 500, which registered a loss of 0.88% for the day. Meanwhile, the Dow experienced a rise of 0.08%, and the technology-dominated Nasdaq saw a decrease of 1.95%.
The the stock of company has risen by 0.85% in the past month, leading the Transportation sector's loss of 2.02% and undershooting the S&P 500's gain of 5.11%.
Market participants will be closely following the financial results of Navios Maritime Partners LP in its upcoming release. In that report, analysts expect Navios Maritime Partners LP to post earnings of $3.29 per share. This would mark a year-over-year decline of 0.9%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $317.55 million, down 8.47% from the year-ago period.
For the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $15.20 per share and a revenue of $1.34 billion, representing changes of +22.09% and +2.24%, respectively, from the prior year.
Investors should also take note of any recent adjustments to analyst estimates for Navios Maritime Partners LP. These latest adjustments often mirror the shifting dynamics of short-term business patterns. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.
Empirical research indicates that these revisions in estimates have a direct correlation with impending stock price performance. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.
The Zacks Rank system, stretching from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has a noteworthy track record of outperforming, validated by third-party audits, with stocks rated #1 producing an average annual return of +25% since the year 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has remained steady. Right now, Navios Maritime Partners LP possesses a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).
In terms of valuation, Navios Maritime Partners LP is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 3.37. This expresses a discount compared to the average Forward P/E of 7.27 of its industry.
The Transportation - Shipping industry is part of the Transportation sector. With its current Zacks Industry Rank of 29, this industry ranks in the top 12% of all industries, numbering over 250.
The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Keep in mind to rely on Zacks.com to watch all these stock-impacting metrics, and more, in the succeeding trading sessions.