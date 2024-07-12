Back to top

Company News for July 12, 2024

  • Citigroup Inc. ((C - Free Report) ) shares fell 1.9% after U.S. bank regulators fined the lender $136 million for regulatory violations.
     
  • Tesla, Inc. ((TSLA - Free Report) ) shares tumbled 8.4% after a report indicated that the unveiling of the EV maker's much-awaited self-driving robotaxi has been delayed by two months.
     
  • MicroStrategy Incorporated ((MSTR - Free Report) ) shares rose 4.1% after the company announced a 10-for-1 stock split.
     
  • Shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. ((DAL - Free Report) ) dropped 4% after reporting second-quarter 2024 earnings of $2.36 per share, missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.37.
     

