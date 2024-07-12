We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating individual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
ManpowerGroup (MAN) Gears Up for Q2 Earnings: What to Expect
ManpowerGroup Inc. (MAN - Free Report) is scheduled to report its second-quarter 2024 results on Jul 18, before the bell.
The company’s earnings surprise history is impressive. Earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in three of the trailing four quarters and missed once, delivering a surprise of 6.4%, on average.
ManpowerGroup Inc. Price and EPS Surprise
ManpowerGroup Inc. price-eps-surprise | ManpowerGroup Inc. Quote
Q2 Expectations
The Zacks Consensus Estimate for ManpowerGroup’s revenues for the to-be-reported quarter is pegged at $4.5 billion, indicating a 6.9% year-over-year decline. The top line is likely to have been weighed down by revenue softness in North America and Europe and low levels of permanent recruitment activity.
The consensus estimate for earnings is pegged at $1.27 per share, implying a 19.6% year-over-year decline. Weaker operating performance is likely to have negatively impacted the bottom line in the to-be-reported quarter.
What Our Model Says
Our proven model does not conclusively predict an earnings beat for ManpowerGroup this time around. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat. But that’s not the case here. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they are reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.
ManpowerGroup has an Earnings ESP of 0.00% and a Zacks Rank #3.
Stocks to Consider
Here are a few stocks from the broader Business Services sector, which, according to our model, have the right combination of elements to beat on earnings this season.
Waste Connections (WCN - Free Report) : The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the company’s second-quarter 2024 revenues is pegged at $2.2 billion, indicating a 9.6% increase from the year-ago quarter. For earnings, the consensus mark is pegged at $1.1 per share, implying a 16% rise from the year-ago quarter’s actual. The company beat the consensus estimate in the past four quarters, with an average surprise of 2.1%.
WCN currently has an Earnings ESP of +0.01% and a Zacks Rank of 1. The company is scheduled to declare its second-quarter results on Jul 7. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.
Republic Services (RSG - Free Report) : The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the company’s second-quarter 2024 revenues is pegged at $4 billion, implying an 8.2% increase year over year. For earnings, the consensus mark is pegged at $1.5 per share, indicating a 7.8% rise from the year-ago quarter’s reported figure. The company beat the consensus estimate in the past four quarters, with an average surprise of 7.8%.
RSG currently has an Earnings ESP of +3.19% and a Zacks Rank of 2. The company is scheduled to declare its second-quarter results on Jul 24.
Stay on top of upcoming earnings announcements with the Zacks Earnings Calendar.