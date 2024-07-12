We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
GameStop (GME) Rises Higher Than Market: Key Facts
GameStop (GME - Free Report) closed at $26.05 in the latest trading session, marking a +1.88% move from the prior day. The stock's performance was ahead of the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.55%. Elsewhere, the Dow saw an upswing of 0.62%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq appreciated by 0.63%.
The video game retailer's stock has dropped by 12.19% in the past month, falling short of the Consumer Discretionary sector's loss of 0.99% and the S&P 500's gain of 4.28%.
Analysts and investors alike will be keeping a close eye on the performance of GameStop in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company is predicted to post an EPS of -$0.01, indicating a 66.67% growth compared to the equivalent quarter last year. Meanwhile, the latest consensus estimate predicts the revenue to be $900 million, indicating a 22.67% decrease compared to the same quarter of the previous year.
For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $0.08 per share and revenue of $4.13 billion, which would represent changes of +33.33% and -21.64%, respectively, from the prior year.
Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for GameStop. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As a result, upbeat changes in estimates indicate analysts' favorable outlook on the company's business health and profitability.
Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To take advantage of this, we've established the Zacks Rank, an exclusive model that considers these estimated changes and delivers an operational rating system.
The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, there's been no change in the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate. At present, GameStop boasts a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).
Looking at valuation, GameStop is presently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 319.63. This denotes a premium relative to the industry's average Forward P/E of 15.78.
The Gaming industry is part of the Consumer Discretionary sector. At present, this industry carries a Zacks Industry Rank of 66, placing it within the top 27% of over 250 industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank is ordered from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Remember to apply Zacks.com to follow these and more stock-moving metrics during the upcoming trading sessions.