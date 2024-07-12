Celsius Holdings Inc. (CELH) Beats Stock Market Upswing: What Investors Need to Know

Celsius Holdings Inc. (
CELH Quick Quote CELH - Free Report) closed at $58.90 in the latest trading session, marking a +0.65% move from the prior day. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.55%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.62%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 0.63%.
Coming into today, shares of the company had lost 5.69% in the past month. In that same time, the Consumer Staples sector gained 0.07%, while the S&P 500 gained 4.28%.
The investment community will be paying close attention to the earnings performance of Celsius Holdings Inc. in its upcoming release. In that report, analysts expect Celsius Holdings Inc. to post earnings of $0.24 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 41.18%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $393.28 million, up 20.68% from the prior-year quarter.
For the annual period, the Zacks Consensus Estimates anticipate earnings of $1.06 per share and a revenue of $1.65 billion, signifying shifts of +37.66% and +25.24%, respectively, from the last year.
Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Celsius Holdings Inc. should also be noted by investors. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As a result, upbeat changes in estimates indicate analysts' favorable outlook on the company's business health and profitability.
Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.
The Zacks Rank system, ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), possesses a remarkable history of outdoing, externally audited, with #1 stocks returning an average annual gain of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 3.28% lower. Celsius Holdings Inc. presently features a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).
With respect to valuation, Celsius Holdings Inc. is currently being traded at a Forward P/E ratio of 55.09. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 16.59, so one might conclude that Celsius Holdings Inc. is trading at a premium comparatively.
We can additionally observe that CELH currently boasts a PEG ratio of 1.78. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. As the market closed yesterday, the Food - Miscellaneous industry was having an average PEG ratio of 2.05.
The Food - Miscellaneous industry is part of the Consumer Staples sector. This industry, currently bearing a Zacks Industry Rank of 89, finds itself in the top 36% echelons of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the strength of our separate industry groups by calculating the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks contained within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
To follow CELH in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.
Image: Bigstock
Celsius Holdings Inc. (CELH) Beats Stock Market Upswing: What Investors Need to Know
Celsius Holdings Inc. (CELH - Free Report) closed at $58.90 in the latest trading session, marking a +0.65% move from the prior day. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.55%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.62%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 0.63%.
Coming into today, shares of the company had lost 5.69% in the past month. In that same time, the Consumer Staples sector gained 0.07%, while the S&P 500 gained 4.28%.
The investment community will be paying close attention to the earnings performance of Celsius Holdings Inc. in its upcoming release. In that report, analysts expect Celsius Holdings Inc. to post earnings of $0.24 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 41.18%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $393.28 million, up 20.68% from the prior-year quarter.
For the annual period, the Zacks Consensus Estimates anticipate earnings of $1.06 per share and a revenue of $1.65 billion, signifying shifts of +37.66% and +25.24%, respectively, from the last year.
Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Celsius Holdings Inc. should also be noted by investors. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As a result, upbeat changes in estimates indicate analysts' favorable outlook on the company's business health and profitability.
Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.
The Zacks Rank system, ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), possesses a remarkable history of outdoing, externally audited, with #1 stocks returning an average annual gain of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 3.28% lower. Celsius Holdings Inc. presently features a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).
With respect to valuation, Celsius Holdings Inc. is currently being traded at a Forward P/E ratio of 55.09. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 16.59, so one might conclude that Celsius Holdings Inc. is trading at a premium comparatively.
We can additionally observe that CELH currently boasts a PEG ratio of 1.78. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. As the market closed yesterday, the Food - Miscellaneous industry was having an average PEG ratio of 2.05.
The Food - Miscellaneous industry is part of the Consumer Staples sector. This industry, currently bearing a Zacks Industry Rank of 89, finds itself in the top 36% echelons of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the strength of our separate industry groups by calculating the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks contained within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
To follow CELH in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.