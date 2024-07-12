Emerson Electric (EMR) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know

The latest trading session saw Emerson Electric (
EMR Quick Quote EMR - Free Report) ending at $114.59, denoting a +0.39% adjustment from its last day's close. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.55%. At the same time, the Dow added 0.62%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 0.63%.
Prior to today's trading, shares of the maker of process controls systems, valves and analytical instruments had gained 5.18% over the past month. This has outpaced the Industrial Products sector's gain of 0.63% and the S&P 500's gain of 4.28% in that time.
The upcoming earnings release of Emerson Electric will be of great interest to investors. The company is expected to report EPS of $1.42, up 10.08% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $4.45 billion, up 12.76% from the prior-year quarter.
For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates project earnings of $5.47 per share and a revenue of $17.57 billion, demonstrating changes of +23.2% and +15.88%, respectively, from the preceding year.
It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Emerson Electric. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. Consequently, upward revisions in estimates express analysts' positivity towards the company's business operations and its ability to generate profits.
Our research suggests that these changes in estimates have a direct relationship with upcoming stock price performance. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.
The Zacks Rank system, stretching from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has a noteworthy track record of outperforming, validated by third-party audits, with stocks rated #1 producing an average annual return of +25% since the year 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has witnessed a 0.04% increase. Right now, Emerson Electric possesses a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).
With respect to valuation, Emerson Electric is currently being traded at a Forward P/E ratio of 20.86. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 23.05, which means Emerson Electric is trading at a discount to the group.
One should further note that EMR currently holds a PEG ratio of 1.95. The PEG ratio is akin to the commonly utilized P/E ratio, but this measure also incorporates the company's anticipated earnings growth rate. The Manufacturing - Electronics industry had an average PEG ratio of 1.95 as trading concluded yesterday.
The Manufacturing - Electronics industry is part of the Industrial Products sector. Currently, this industry holds a Zacks Industry Rank of 29, positioning it in the top 12% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the strength of our separate industry groups by calculating the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks contained within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
