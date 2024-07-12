We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
ODP Corp. (ODP) Exceeds Market Returns: Some Facts to Consider
The most recent trading session ended with ODP Corp. (ODP - Free Report) standing at $39.66, reflecting a +1.59% shift from the previouse trading day's closing. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.55%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.62%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 0.63%.
The office supply retailer's shares have seen an increase of 3.5% over the last month, surpassing the Retail-Wholesale sector's gain of 1.33% and falling behind the S&P 500's gain of 4.28%.
The investment community will be closely monitoring the performance of ODP Corp. in its forthcoming earnings report. It is anticipated that the company will report an EPS of $1.13, marking a 14.14% rise compared to the same quarter of the previous year. Meanwhile, the latest consensus estimate predicts the revenue to be $1.73 billion, indicating a 9.28% decrease compared to the same quarter of the previous year.
For the annual period, the Zacks Consensus Estimates anticipate earnings of $6.40 per share and a revenue of $7.4 billion, signifying shifts of +14.29% and -5.55%, respectively, from the last year.
Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for ODP Corp. Such recent modifications usually signify the changing landscape of near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.
Our research reveals that these estimate alterations are directly linked with the stock price performance in the near future. To take advantage of this, we've established the Zacks Rank, an exclusive model that considers these estimated changes and delivers an operational rating system.
The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. Right now, ODP Corp. possesses a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).
In terms of valuation, ODP Corp. is presently being traded at a Forward P/E ratio of 6.1. This signifies a discount in comparison to the average Forward P/E of 13.12 for its industry.
We can additionally observe that ODP currently boasts a PEG ratio of 0.44. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. ODP's industry had an average PEG ratio of 1.74 as of yesterday's close.
The Retail - Miscellaneous industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 226, which puts it in the bottom 11% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.