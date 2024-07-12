We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
HCI Group (HCI) Rises Higher Than Market: Key Facts
The most recent trading session ended with HCI Group (HCI - Free Report) standing at $88.04, reflecting a +1.06% shift from the previouse trading day's closing. The stock's performance was ahead of the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.55%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.62%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 0.63%.
The property and casualty insurance holding company's stock has dropped by 9.16% in the past month, falling short of the Finance sector's loss of 2.67% and the S&P 500's gain of 4.28%.
Market participants will be closely following the financial results of HCI Group in its upcoming release. The company plans to announce its earnings on August 8, 2024. The company is predicted to post an EPS of $3.63, indicating a 197.54% growth compared to the equivalent quarter last year. In the meantime, our current consensus estimate forecasts the revenue to be $199.04 million, indicating a 56.32% growth compared to the corresponding quarter of the prior year.
HCI's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $11.68 per share and revenue of $775.98 million. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +57.62% and +40.91%, respectively.
Investors should also take note of any recent adjustments to analyst estimates for HCI Group. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As a result, upbeat changes in estimates indicate analysts' favorable outlook on the company's business health and profitability.
Empirical research indicates that these revisions in estimates have a direct correlation with impending stock price performance. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.
The Zacks Rank system, spanning from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), boasts an impressive track record of outperformance, audited externally, with #1 ranked stocks yielding an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, there's been no change in the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate. Currently, HCI Group is carrying a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).
From a valuation perspective, HCI Group is currently exchanging hands at a Forward P/E ratio of 7.46. This indicates a discount in contrast to its industry's Forward P/E of 12.65.
The Insurance - Property and Casualty industry is part of the Finance sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 42, putting it in the top 17% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the vigor of our specific industry groups by computing the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks incorporated in the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Keep in mind to rely on Zacks.com to watch all these stock-impacting metrics, and more, in the succeeding trading sessions.