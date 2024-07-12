We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Amkor Technology (AMKR) Advances But Underperforms Market: Key Facts
In the latest market close, Amkor Technology (AMKR - Free Report) reached $42.12, with a +0.43% movement compared to the previous day. The stock's performance was behind the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.55%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.62%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 0.63%.
Heading into today, shares of the chip packaging and test services provider had gained 19.56% over the past month, outpacing the Computer and Technology sector's gain of 5.73% and the S&P 500's gain of 4.28% in that time.
The investment community will be paying close attention to the earnings performance of Amkor Technology in its upcoming release. The company is slated to reveal its earnings on July 29, 2024. In that report, analysts expect Amkor Technology to post earnings of $0.22 per share. This would mark a year-over-year decline of 15.38%. Simultaneously, our latest consensus estimate expects the revenue to be $1.45 billion, showing a 0.42% drop compared to the year-ago quarter.
AMKR's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $1.76 per share and revenue of $6.55 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +20.55% and +0.7%, respectively.
Investors should also take note of any recent adjustments to analyst estimates for Amkor Technology. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.
Our research demonstrates that these adjustments in estimates directly associate with imminent stock price performance. To exploit this, we've formed the Zacks Rank, a quantitative model that includes these estimate changes and presents a viable rating system.
The Zacks Rank system, which varies between #1 (Strong Buy) and #5 (Strong Sell), carries an impressive track record of exceeding expectations, confirmed by external audits, with stocks at #1 delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, there's been a 1.17% fall in the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate. At present, Amkor Technology boasts a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).
Digging into valuation, Amkor Technology currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 23.8. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 37.64, which means Amkor Technology is trading at a discount to the group.
The Electronics - Semiconductors industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 166, putting it in the bottom 35% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Be sure to use Zacks.com to monitor all these stock-influencing metrics, and more, throughout the forthcoming trading sessions.