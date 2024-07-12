We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
XPeng Inc. Sponsored ADR (XPEV) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know
The most recent trading session ended with XPeng Inc. Sponsored ADR (XPEV - Free Report) standing at $8.84, reflecting a +1.73% shift from the previouse trading day's closing. The stock's performance was ahead of the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.55%. Meanwhile, the Dow experienced a rise of 0.62%, and the technology-dominated Nasdaq saw an increase of 0.63%.
The company's shares have seen an increase of 17.91% over the last month, surpassing the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector's gain of 15.81% and the S&P 500's gain of 4.28%.
Investors will be eagerly watching for the performance of XPeng Inc. Sponsored ADR in its upcoming earnings disclosure.
For the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of -$0.96 per share and a revenue of $6.32 billion, representing changes of +42.86% and +47.22%, respectively, from the prior year.
Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for XPeng Inc. Sponsored ADR. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.
Our research demonstrates that these adjustments in estimates directly associate with imminent stock price performance. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.
The Zacks Rank system, ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), possesses a remarkable history of outdoing, externally audited, with #1 stocks returning an average annual gain of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, there's been no change in the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate. At present, XPeng Inc. Sponsored ADR boasts a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).
The Automotive - Foreign industry is part of the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector. This industry, currently bearing a Zacks Industry Rank of 154, finds itself in the bottom 39% echelons of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank is ordered from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
