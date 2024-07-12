American Airlines (AAL) Stock Falls Amid Market Uptick: What Investors Need to Know

In the latest market close, American Airlines (
AAL Quick Quote AAL - Free Report) reached $10.68, with a -0.47% movement compared to the previous day. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.55% gain on the day. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.62%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 0.63%.
The the stock of world's largest airline has fallen by 6.21% in the past month, lagging the Transportation sector's gain of 0.02% and the S&P 500's gain of 4.28%.
Investors will be eagerly watching for the performance of American Airlines in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company's earnings report is set to be unveiled on July 25, 2024. The company is forecasted to report an EPS of $1.06, showcasing a 44.79% downward movement from the corresponding quarter of the prior year. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $14.42 billion, up 2.6% from the year-ago period.
Looking at the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $1.96 per share and revenue of $54.83 billion. These totals would mark changes of -26.04% and +3.86%, respectively, from last year.
Any recent changes to analyst estimates for American Airlines should also be noted by investors. These latest adjustments often mirror the shifting dynamics of short-term business patterns. Consequently, upward revisions in estimates express analysts' positivity towards the company's business operations and its ability to generate profits.
Our research reveals that these estimate alterations are directly linked with the stock price performance in the near future. To take advantage of this, we've established the Zacks Rank, an exclusive model that considers these estimated changes and delivers an operational rating system.
The Zacks Rank system, spanning from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), boasts an impressive track record of outperformance, audited externally, with #1 ranked stocks yielding an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 8.22% lower. American Airlines presently features a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).
Looking at its valuation, American Airlines is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 5.47. This represents a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 8.96.
One should further note that AAL currently holds a PEG ratio of 0.2. Comparable to the widely accepted P/E ratio, the PEG ratio also accounts for the company's projected earnings growth. The Transportation - Airline industry had an average PEG ratio of 0.89 as trading concluded yesterday.
The Transportation - Airline industry is part of the Transportation sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 158, putting it in the bottom 38% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank evaluates the power of our distinct industry groups by determining the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks forming the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Make sure to utilize Zacks.com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.
Image: Bigstock
American Airlines (AAL) Stock Falls Amid Market Uptick: What Investors Need to Know
In the latest market close, American Airlines (AAL - Free Report) reached $10.68, with a -0.47% movement compared to the previous day. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.55% gain on the day. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.62%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 0.63%.
The the stock of world's largest airline has fallen by 6.21% in the past month, lagging the Transportation sector's gain of 0.02% and the S&P 500's gain of 4.28%.
Investors will be eagerly watching for the performance of American Airlines in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company's earnings report is set to be unveiled on July 25, 2024. The company is forecasted to report an EPS of $1.06, showcasing a 44.79% downward movement from the corresponding quarter of the prior year. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $14.42 billion, up 2.6% from the year-ago period.
Looking at the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $1.96 per share and revenue of $54.83 billion. These totals would mark changes of -26.04% and +3.86%, respectively, from last year.
Any recent changes to analyst estimates for American Airlines should also be noted by investors. These latest adjustments often mirror the shifting dynamics of short-term business patterns. Consequently, upward revisions in estimates express analysts' positivity towards the company's business operations and its ability to generate profits.
Our research reveals that these estimate alterations are directly linked with the stock price performance in the near future. To take advantage of this, we've established the Zacks Rank, an exclusive model that considers these estimated changes and delivers an operational rating system.
The Zacks Rank system, spanning from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), boasts an impressive track record of outperformance, audited externally, with #1 ranked stocks yielding an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 8.22% lower. American Airlines presently features a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).
Looking at its valuation, American Airlines is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 5.47. This represents a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 8.96.
One should further note that AAL currently holds a PEG ratio of 0.2. Comparable to the widely accepted P/E ratio, the PEG ratio also accounts for the company's projected earnings growth. The Transportation - Airline industry had an average PEG ratio of 0.89 as trading concluded yesterday.
The Transportation - Airline industry is part of the Transportation sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 158, putting it in the bottom 38% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank evaluates the power of our distinct industry groups by determining the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks forming the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Make sure to utilize Zacks.com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.