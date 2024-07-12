Lightspeed Commerce Inc. (LSPD) Laps the Stock Market: Here's Why

In the latest market close, Lightspeed Commerce Inc. (
LSPD Quick Quote LSPD - Free Report) reached $13.88, with a +1.46% movement compared to the previous day. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.55%. On the other hand, the Dow registered a gain of 0.62%, and the technology-centric Nasdaq increased by 0.63%.
Heading into today, shares of the company had lost 7.88% over the past month, lagging the Business Services sector's gain of 0.56% and the S&P 500's gain of 4.28% in that time.
Investors will be eagerly watching for the performance of Lightspeed Commerce Inc. in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company's earnings report is set to be unveiled on August 1, 2024. The company is forecasted to report an EPS of $0.07, showcasing an 800% upward movement from the corresponding quarter of the prior year. At the same time, our most recent consensus estimate is projecting a revenue of $258.34 million, reflecting a 23.55% rise from the equivalent quarter last year.
For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates project earnings of $0.29 per share and a revenue of $1.1 billion, demonstrating changes of +81.25% and +20.51%, respectively, from the preceding year.
Investors should also take note of any recent adjustments to analyst estimates for Lightspeed Commerce Inc. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.
Our research reveals that these estimate alterations are directly linked with the stock price performance in the near future. To exploit this, we've formed the Zacks Rank, a quantitative model that includes these estimate changes and presents a viable rating system.
The Zacks Rank system, running from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), holds an admirable track record of superior performance, independently audited, with #1 stocks contributing an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has remained unchanged. As of now, Lightspeed Commerce Inc. holds a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).
In terms of valuation, Lightspeed Commerce Inc. is presently being traded at a Forward P/E ratio of 47.44. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 22.68, which means Lightspeed Commerce Inc. is trading at a premium to the group.
Investors should also note that LSPD has a PEG ratio of 1.42 right now. Comparable to the widely accepted P/E ratio, the PEG ratio also accounts for the company's projected earnings growth. The Technology Services industry had an average PEG ratio of 1.41 as trading concluded yesterday.
The Technology Services industry is part of the Business Services sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 89, which puts it in the top 36% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the vigor of our specific industry groups by computing the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks incorporated in the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Ensure to harness Zacks.com to stay updated with all these stock-shifting metrics, among others, in the next trading sessions.
Image: Bigstock
