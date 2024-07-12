Badger Meter (BMI) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know

The most recent trading session ended with Badger Meter (
BMI Quick Quote BMI - Free Report) standing at $192.99, reflecting a +0.17% shift from the previouse trading day's closing. The stock's change was less than the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.55%. Meanwhile, the Dow experienced a rise of 0.62%, and the technology-dominated Nasdaq saw an increase of 0.63%.
Shares of the manufacturer of products that measure gas and water flow have appreciated by 2.04% over the course of the past month, underperforming the Computer and Technology sector's gain of 5.73% and the S&P 500's gain of 4.28%.
Market participants will be closely following the financial results of Badger Meter in its upcoming release. The company plans to announce its earnings on July 19, 2024. The company is predicted to post an EPS of $0.98, indicating a 28.95% growth compared to the equivalent quarter last year. Simultaneously, our latest consensus estimate expects the revenue to be $200.88 million, showing a 14.23% escalation compared to the year-ago quarter.
Looking at the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $3.94 per share and revenue of $804.22 million. These totals would mark changes of +25.48% and +14.3%, respectively, from last year.
It's also important for investors to be aware of any recent modifications to analyst estimates for Badger Meter. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. Therefore, positive revisions in estimates convey analysts' confidence in the company's business performance and profit potential.
Empirical research indicates that these revisions in estimates have a direct correlation with impending stock price performance. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.
The Zacks Rank system, stretching from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has a noteworthy track record of outperforming, validated by third-party audits, with stocks rated #1 producing an average annual return of +25% since the year 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has witnessed a 1.32% increase. Badger Meter currently has a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).
Valuation is also important, so investors should note that Badger Meter has a Forward P/E ratio of 48.9 right now. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 25.72, which means Badger Meter is trading at a premium to the group.
Also, we should mention that BMI has a PEG ratio of 2.92. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. The average PEG ratio for the Instruments - Control industry stood at 2.25 at the close of the market yesterday.
The Instruments - Control industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. With its current Zacks Industry Rank of 33, this industry ranks in the top 14% of all industries, numbering over 250.
The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
To follow BMI in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.
