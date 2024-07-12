We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc. (BBAI) Rises Higher Than Market: Key Facts
BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc. (BBAI - Free Report) closed the latest trading day at $1.61, indicating a +0.63% change from the previous session's end. The stock exceeded the S&P 500, which registered a gain of 0.55% for the day. Elsewhere, the Dow saw an upswing of 0.62%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq appreciated by 0.63%.
Shares of the company have appreciated by 16.79% over the course of the past month, outperforming the Computer and Technology sector's gain of 5.73% and the S&P 500's gain of 4.28%.
Investors will be eagerly watching for the performance of BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc. in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company's earnings per share (EPS) are projected to be -$0.07, reflecting a 41.67% increase from the same quarter last year. Meanwhile, the latest consensus estimate predicts the revenue to be $46.55 million, indicating a 21.03% increase compared to the same quarter of the previous year.
For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of -$0.79 per share and revenue of $196.51 million, which would represent changes of -97.5% and +26.65%, respectively, from the prior year.
Investors should also pay attention to any latest changes in analyst estimates for BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc. Such recent modifications usually signify the changing landscape of near-term business trends. As a result, upbeat changes in estimates indicate analysts' favorable outlook on the company's business health and profitability.
Empirical research indicates that these revisions in estimates have a direct correlation with impending stock price performance. To exploit this, we've formed the Zacks Rank, a quantitative model that includes these estimate changes and presents a viable rating system.
The Zacks Rank system, stretching from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has a noteworthy track record of outperforming, validated by third-party audits, with stocks rated #1 producing an average annual return of +25% since the year 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has remained unchanged. BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc. is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).
The Computers - IT Services industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 78, which puts it in the top 31% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank evaluates the power of our distinct industry groups by determining the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks forming the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.