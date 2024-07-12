We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating individual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
Why Superior Group (SGC) Outpaced the Stock Market Today
Superior Group (SGC - Free Report) closed at $19.61 in the latest trading session, marking a +1.76% move from the prior day. The stock's change was more than the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.55%. Elsewhere, the Dow saw an upswing of 0.62%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq appreciated by 0.63%.
The uniform maker's stock has dropped by 2.33% in the past month, falling short of the Consumer Discretionary sector's loss of 0.99% and the S&P 500's gain of 4.28%.
Market participants will be closely following the financial results of Superior Group in its upcoming release. The company is forecasted to report an EPS of $0.10, showcasing a 25% upward movement from the corresponding quarter of the prior year. Simultaneously, our latest consensus estimate expects the revenue to be $136.6 million, showing a 5.76% escalation compared to the year-ago quarter.
Looking at the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $0.75 per share and revenue of $567.2 million. These totals would mark changes of +38.89% and +4.4%, respectively, from last year.
Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Superior Group. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. Therefore, positive revisions in estimates convey analysts' confidence in the company's business performance and profit potential.
Our research demonstrates that these adjustments in estimates directly associate with imminent stock price performance. To utilize this, we have created the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model that integrates these estimate changes and provides a functional rating system.
Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the past month, there's been no change in the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate. Right now, Superior Group possesses a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).
Investors should also note Superior Group's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 25.58. This indicates a premium in contrast to its industry's Forward P/E of 14.78.
It is also worth noting that SGC currently has a PEG ratio of 2.56. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. The average PEG ratio for the Textile - Apparel industry stood at 1.59 at the close of the market yesterday.
The Textile - Apparel industry is part of the Consumer Discretionary sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 193, which puts it in the bottom 24% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank is ordered from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Don't forget to use Zacks.com to keep track of all these stock-moving metrics, and others, in the upcoming trading sessions.