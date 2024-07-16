Back to top

Compared to Estimates, FB Financial (FBK) Q2 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics

FB Financial (FBK - Free Report) reported $128.22 million in revenue for the quarter ended June 2024, representing a year-over-year increase of 2.3%. EPS of $0.84 for the same period compares to $0.77 a year ago.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $123.52 million, representing a surprise of +3.81%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +10.53%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $0.76.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how FB Financial performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Net Interest Margin: 3.6% compared to the 3.4% average estimate based on four analysts.
  • Efficiency Ratio: 58.6% versus the four-analyst average estimate of 60.5%.
  • Net Charge-offs during the period to Average Loans outstanding: 0% versus the three-analyst average estimate of 0.1%.
  • Average Earning Assets: $11.63 billion compared to the $11.87 billion average estimate based on three analysts.
  • Total nonperforming loans HFI: $73.22 million compared to the $69.11 million average estimate based on two analysts.
  • Total nonperforming assets: $101.47 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $82.05 million.
  • Mortgage banking income: $11.91 million compared to the $11.96 million average estimate based on four analysts.
  • Total Noninterest income: $25.61 million compared to the $22.79 million average estimate based on four analysts.
  • Investment services and trust income: $3.39 million versus $3.05 million estimated by three analysts on average.
  • Other Income: $4.61 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $1.86 million.
  • Service charges on deposit accounts: $3.17 million versus $3.13 million estimated by three analysts on average.
  • ATM and interchange fees: $2.81 million versus $2.77 million estimated by three analysts on average.
Shares of FB Financial have returned +16.3% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +3.8% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), indicating that it could outperform the broader market in the near term.

