Back to top

Image: Bigstock

3 Top-Ranked Mutual Funds for Your Retirement

Read MoreHide Full Article

There is never a wrong time to invest in mutual funds for retirement. So, if you're still looking for the best mutual funds, the Zacks Mutual Fund Rank can be a great guide.

How can you tell a good mutual fund from a bad one? It's pretty basic: if the fund is diversified, has low fees, and shows strong performance, it's a keeper. Of course, there's a wide range, but using the Zacks Mutual Fund Rank, we've found three mutual funds that would be great additions to any long-term retirement investors' portfolios.

Let's break down some of the mutual funds with the top Zacks Mutual Fund Rank and the lowest fees.

Fidelity Advisor New Insights I (FINSX - Free Report) : 0.43% expense ratio and 0.4% management fee. FINSX is a Large Cap Growth option; these mutual funds purchase stakes in numerous large U.S. companies that are expected to develop and grow at a faster rate than other large-cap stocks. With annual returns of 15.25% over the last five years, this fund is a winner.

Principal Capital Appreciation R4 (PCAPX - Free Report) . Expense ratio: 0.82%. Management fee: 0.43%. PCAPX is part of the Large Cap Blend section, and these mutual funds most often invest in firms with a market capitalization of $10 billion or more. By investing in bigger companies, these funds offer more stability, and are often well-suited for investors with a "buy and hold" mindset. This fund has managed to produce a robust 15.21% over the last five years.

TIAA-CREF Large Cap Value Retail (TCLCX - Free Report) is an attractive large-cap allocation. TCLCX is a Large Cap Value fund. These funds invest in stocks with a market cap of $10 billion of more, but whose share prices do not reflect their intrinsic value. TCLCX has an expense ratio of 0.71%, management fee of 0.4%, and annual returns of 10.58% over the past five years.

There you have it. If your financial advisor had you put your money into any of our top-ranked funds, then they've got you covered. If not, you may need to talk.


See More Zacks Research for These Tickers


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


Nuveen LargeCap Value A (TCLCX) - free report >>

Principal Capital Appreciation R4 (PCAPX) - free report >>

Fidelity Adv New Insights I (FINSX) - free report >>

Published in

401k-contributions 401k-plan mutual-funds retirement retirement-savings