Company News for Jul 16, 2024

Jul 16, 2024

  • Shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. ((GS - Free Report) ) gained 2.6% after the company reported second-quarter 2024 earnings per share of $8.62, surpassing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $8.52 per share.
  • Macy's, Inc.’s ((M - Free Report) ) shares tumbled 11.7% after the company scrapped takeover talks with Arkhouse Management and Brigade Capital. 
  • Shares of CleanSpark, Inc. ((CLSK - Free Report) ) surged 15.5% after Bitcoin and Ethereum prices rose more than 4% each.
  • SolarEdge Technologies, Inc.’s ((SEDG - Free Report) ) shares plummeted 15.4% after the company said that it plans to lay off 400 employees, about 9% of the workforce, in its bid to restore profitability.

