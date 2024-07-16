See More Zacks Research for These Tickers
Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:
Skyward Specialty Insurance Group, Inc. (SKWD) - free report >>
We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating individual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Skyward Specialty Insurance Group, Inc. (SKWD) - free report >>
Image: Bigstock
Skyward Specialty Insurance (SKWD) Recently Broke Out Above the 50-Day Moving Average
Skyward Specialty Insurance (SKWD - Free Report) is looking like an interesting pick from a technical perspective, as the company reached a key level of support. Recently, SKWD broke out above the 50-day moving average, suggesting a short-term bullish trend.
One of the three major moving averages, the 50-day simple moving average is commonly used by traders and analysts to determine support or resistance levels for different types of securities. However, the 50-day is considered to be more important since it's the first marker of an up or down trend.
SKWD could be on the verge of another rally after moving 10.7% higher over the last four weeks. Plus, the company is currently a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stock.
Looking at SKWD's earnings estimate revisions, investors will be even more convinced of the bullish uptrend. There have been 1 higher compared to none lower for the current fiscal year, and the consensus estimate has moved up as well.
With a winning combination of earnings estimate revisions and hitting a key technical level, investors should keep their eye on SKWD for more gains in the near future.