Image: Bigstock
Tilray Brands, Inc. (TLRY) Surpasses Market Returns: Some Facts Worth Knowing
In the latest trading session, Tilray Brands, Inc. (TLRY - Free Report) closed at $1.93, marking a +1.05% move from the previous day. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 0.64% gain on the day. At the same time, the Dow added 1.85%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 0.2%.
Heading into today, shares of the company had gained 13.02% over the past month, outpacing the Consumer Staples sector's gain of 0.85% and the S&P 500's gain of 3.82% in that time.
Analysts and investors alike will be keeping a close eye on the performance of Tilray Brands, Inc. in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company's earnings report is set to go public on July 29, 2024. Simultaneously, our latest consensus estimate expects the revenue to be $225.65 million, showing a 22.51% escalation compared to the year-ago quarter.
Investors should also take note of any recent adjustments to analyst estimates for Tilray Brands, Inc. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. Hence, positive alterations in estimates signify analyst optimism regarding the company's business and profitability.
The Zacks Rank system, which varies between #1 (Strong Buy) and #5 (Strong Sell), carries an impressive track record of exceeding expectations, confirmed by external audits, with stocks at #1 delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has remained unchanged. Tilray Brands, Inc. presently features a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).
The Consumer Products - Staples industry is part of the Consumer Staples sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 164, which puts it in the bottom 35% of all 250+ industries.
