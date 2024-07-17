We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
SM Energy (SM) Laps the Stock Market: Here's Why
The latest trading session saw SM Energy (SM - Free Report) ending at $46.78, denoting a +1.37% adjustment from its last day's close. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.64%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 1.85%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 0.2%.
Prior to today's trading, shares of the independent oil and gas company had lost 0.26% over the past month. This has was narrower than the Oils-Energy sector's loss of 8% and lagged the S&P 500's gain of 3.82% in that time.
Investors will be eagerly watching for the performance of SM Energy in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company's earnings per share (EPS) are projected to be $1.59, reflecting a 24.22% increase from the same quarter last year. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $636.53 million, up 15.57% from the year-ago period.
For the annual period, the Zacks Consensus Estimates anticipate earnings of $7.15 per share and a revenue of $2.85 billion, signifying shifts of +21.39% and +20.04%, respectively, from the last year.
Any recent changes to analyst estimates for SM Energy should also be noted by investors. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. Consequently, upward revisions in estimates express analysts' positivity towards the company's business operations and its ability to generate profits.
Our research suggests that these changes in estimates have a direct relationship with upcoming stock price performance. To capitalize on this, we've crafted the Zacks Rank, a unique model that incorporates these estimate changes and offers a practical rating system.
Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has witnessed a 7.88% increase. Right now, SM Energy possesses a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).
Looking at its valuation, SM Energy is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 6.45. This valuation marks a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 11.11.
The Oil and Gas - Exploration and Production - United States industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. Currently, this industry holds a Zacks Industry Rank of 79, positioning it in the top 32% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the vigor of our specific industry groups by computing the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks incorporated in the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Don't forget to use Zacks.com to keep track of all these stock-moving metrics, and others, in the upcoming trading sessions.